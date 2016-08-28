Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Man faces burglary charges after jumping through a screen

    By Mathias Baden Today at 3:55 p.m.

    A Woodbury man allegedly burglarized his ex-girlfriend's home in Lake Elmo.

    David Anthony Scarella-Florentine, 20, is facing first-degree burglary charges, appearing in Washington County District Court late last month and scheduled for a hearing in November.

    According to the complaint:

    At 3:30 a.m. July 14, a 911 caller told police that there was an unwanted party at her home, in the 500 block of Cimarron. She told police Scarella-Florentine seems obsessed with rekindling a relationship with her, which ended seven years ago.

    He jumped through a screened front window, and assaulted one of its occupants, a neighbor. The neighbor was struck in the head seven or eight times, causing a bloody laceration.

    Scarella-Florentine admitted to the acts, telling police he was "only doing something for the woman he loved."

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtswoodburyWoodbury Public SafetyWashington County District CourtWashington County Attorney’s OfficePublic safetycourtsfelony chargessocialCimarronScarella-FlorentineBurglaryAssault
    Advertisement
    randomness