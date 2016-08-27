William Kyler Lafferty, 50, of River Falls, Wis., has been charged with felony DWI after an incident in Woodbury last month.

Lafferty posted bail in July and most recently appeared in Washington County District Court on Aug. 4.

According to the complaint:

Lafferty has been convicted of three previous DWIs.

On July 2, Woodbury police stopped his vehicle near the intersection of interstates 94 and 494/694. Lafferty was clocked at 80 mph in a 55-mph zone, and he smelled like alcohol.

He denied consuming alcohol, and claimed to be a "disabled veteran and could not do field sobriety" due to post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury.

When an officer asked Lafferty how he could drive a vehicle if he could not make decisions and follow basic instructions, Lafferty stared at the officer and didn't respond.

The officer asked Lafferty if he knew the alphabet, and Lafferty said he did not.

Lafferty showed signs of impairment, but he refused to submit to most field sobriety tests, including a preliminary breath test. He was arrested.

After 28 minutes of attempting to contact an attorney, his blood-alcohol content tested at 0.13.

His previous DWI convictions were in October 2015, May 2015 and January 2007.