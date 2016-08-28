A Cottage Grove man allegedly choked and assaulted his wife, pistol-whipped her and restrained her in their home.

Philip Thomas Farnsworth, 28, has been charged in Washington County District Court with four felonies in connection with the reported assault last month. He faces charges of second-degree assault with a firearm, assault by strangulation, false imprisonment and fifth-degree possession of cocaine.

Police were called about the alleged assault after Farnsworth and his wife showed up July 17 at Woodwinds Hospital in Woodbury, according to the criminal complaint filed against him. Farnsworth had blood on his shirt and was carrying a loaded gun magazine, and told police the blood was his wife's and his gun was in the car. Officers found a gun in the glove compartment and arrested him.

The hospital went into lockdown.

Farnsworth is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 17 and was being held in the Washington County jail on $100,000 bail with conditions or $250,000 bail without conditions.

According to the complaint:

The woman had puffy and red eyes and there was bruising, blood and swelling on her face. She was visibly upset as she told a Cottage Grove investigator who interviewed her in a hospital room that Farnsworth has a history of substance abuse and depression and recently had been using heroin and drinking alcohol continuously. She also said he was delusional and paranoid.

The woman said on July 15 Farnsworth was extremely intoxicated and making "nonsensical accusations" that she was a prostitute and that she had hired the Hell's Outcast motorcycle gang to kill him. He yelled at her and pinned her down on a bed and put his hands on her throat, she recounted. She got away and went to Farnsworth's mother's house.

Hoping Farnsworth would seek help for his issues, the woman met with him at a family function the next day. He drank the entire time and later went to a house where the woman said Farnsworth goes to do drugs and get high. He returned at 5:15 a.m. and accused her of having an affair. He told her she was on house arrest when she asked to leave. He took a pitcher of water from the kitchen and threatened to waterboard her to get information. He then pinned her down on a bed and they struggled. She tried to leave the room but he pistol-whipped her and then pinned her down on the bed again and choked her, the complaint states.

Farnsworth allegedly attempted to put a plastic bag over her head and then paper towels in her mouth to stop her from screaming. The woman said she was able to convince Farnsworth to call his mother, and when he did the woman screamed for help in the background.

She ran out to their car and then Farnsworth got into the passenger seat with his gun. She drove to the hospital and ran into the emergency room, and Farnsworth followed her.

Farnsworth told police they were at the hospital because his wife needed to be safe and that "she fought me."

When Farnsworth was arrested, police reported finding a bag of cocaine in his sock.

Police obtained a search warrant for the couple's Indian Boulevard home and found evidence corroborating the woman's story, including a pitcher of water in the bedroom, blood on the bed sheet, a plastic bag and wadded paper towels and drug paraphernalia.