The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety recognized 40 law enforcement officers, troopers, deputies, and prosecutors as DWI Enforcer All-Stars during the Minnesota Twins pre-game activities on July 27 at Target Field.

Members of the ninth Minnesota DWI All-Star Team has been selected for their tireless effort in the enforcement and prosecution of drunk driving.

For the second consecutive year, Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Peter Schultz, who regularly works the Woodbury area, claims the top spot with 201 DWI arrests in 2015.

Kyle O'Shea (152) and Kendall LeMay (103) of the Minnesota State Patrol, as well as Andrew Veenendall of Woodbury Public Safety (42), were honored for their high number of DWI arrests, too.

Last year, the all-stars made 2,165 combined DWI arrests across Minnesota. An average day in 2015 consisted of 69 DWI arrests in Minnesota.

"One in seven Minnesotans has a DWI on their record and that's simply unacceptable," said Donna Berger, Office of Traffic Safety director. "While DWI arrests have continued to decline over the years, we still have a long way to go. We are grateful to the all-stars and all of law enforcement for taking impaired drivers off the road, and for those who are committed to finding a sober ride."