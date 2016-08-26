Charges: Burglars admit to arson, spray painting, thefts

Three roommates were each charged with three counts of first-degree burglary at their neighbors' residences in Woodbury's Windwood neighborhood, where they lived in the 6500 block of Falstaff Road.

Stephan Nicholas Holmes, 21, Marcus Maurice Holmes, 20, and Billy Joe Smith, 19, appeared in Washington County District Court late last month and are each being held on $75,000 bail with conditions or $250,000 bail without conditions. Stephan Holmes is scheduled for a court hearing Aug. 18, and the other two have hearings scheduled for next week.

According to the complaint:

Their alleged crime spree included burglaries in 6500 block of Falstaff Road, the 6500 block of Falstaff Terrace and the 3600 block of York Circle.

In the 6500 block of Falstaff Terrace, the defendants allegedly broke into an occupied home, stole 55- and 50-inch TVs, a phone and a toaster.

In the 6500 block of Falstaff Road, they entered a home and stole computers and small electronics, as well as two purses, which contained credit cards that were later used at Walmart.

In the 3600 block of York Circle, the three took a Canon Pixma printer outside of a residence and were confronted by the victim inside the home.

Other alleged crimes from July 8-11:

• The three broke a window, spray painted a garage door, and committed arson in the 3600 block of Avon Drive.

• They spray painted a car and lit it on fire in the 3300 block of Juliet Drive.

• They entered a car, stole a black briefcase and handheld steam vac, and attempted to start a fire in the vehicle in the 6900 block of Romeo Road.

• They searched a car and removed a screen from the back of the house in the 3500 block of Avon Court.

• The three entered an open garage and stole a phone cord and auxiliary cord in the 6800 block of Romeo Road.

• Two cars were entered and credit cards were stolen at another house in the 6800 block of Romeo Road.

• A vehicle was entered but nothing was taken in the 6600 block of Stratford Road.

• A briefcase, computer and other items were stolen in the 3400 block of Juliet Drive.

• A phone charger was stolen from a vehicle in the 6600 block of Falstaff Road.

• The three attempted entry into another home in the 6600 block of Falstaff Road but then ran away after they startled the homeowner.

• The defendants entered a vehicle and stole a garage door opener in a third house in the 6600 block of Falstaff Road.

Police executed a search warrant at the home of Holmes, Holmes and Smith. They were all present, including Stephan, who was found hiding under a vehicle. In interviews with police, they each admitted to roles in the crime spree.