Fire destroys Woodbury snowplow

An unexpected fire started in one of the city's plow and paving dump trucks.

The Woodbury City Council approved up to $243,763 to replace the truck at its Aug. 10 meeting.

Woodbury Engineering and Public Works Deputy Director John Bradford said an "equipment failure" on July 26 led to the fire. The League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust (LMCIT) identified the damages as a total loss.

Bradford said approving the budget amendment was urgent because a new plow wouldn't arrive for six months—well into the snowy season.

"We want to have it here for as much of the snow season as we can," Bradford said.

Once insurance money becomes available, Bradford said, LMCIT will return funds.

The vehicle was around the midpoint of its life and was unlikely to be replaced were it not for the fire.

No one was injured from the fire.