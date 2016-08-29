• At 1:15 p.m. Aug. 2, a Woodbury police officer in plain clothes and a personal vehicle witnessed a suspicious man, 6-foot to 6-foot-3 and in his late 20s to 30s, walking toward the Ideal Credit Union drive-thru with "exaggerated movement as if he was on narcotics," the initial complaint report (ICR) said. A bank employee told police she thought he was taking pictures. The man, with a buzz cut, briefly stepped in and out of the vestibule at the bank, then got into the passenger's seat of a waiting car across Seasons Parkway by Savers.

• At 4:23 p.m. Aug. 2, an accident occurred in a left lane near the intersection of Hudson Road and Woodbury Drive, blocking traffic and trapping an infant in a car seat. An 81-year-old Woodbury woman stopped in the turn lane leading to Interstate 94, where she was rear ended by a 30-year-old driver from Cottage Grove, who didn't realize traffic was stopped until it was too late. The Woodbury woman felt right shoulder pain but also refused medical attention. Police ticketed the Cottage Grove woman for failure to drive with due care. Her car was towed after the infant was released from the car seat.

• Woodbury firefighters put out a semi-trailer fire at 11:05 a.m. Aug. 4, near the intersection of Woodbury Drive and Valley Creek Road. The truck was pulled over on the shoulder, where the driver reportedly kept going back into the cab. After firefighters put out the flames, the semi-trailer was towed and the fire investigated by Woodbury Public Safety.

• At 11:15 p.m. Aug. 4, a 19-year-old Maplewood man possessed a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop that resulted in two citations—for having a headlight out and tabs that expired in June—and warnings for other violations. The strong odor of drugs led to the driver handing over 6 grams of marijuana and an already-smoked blunt, while a search revealed no other paraphernalia in the car.

• A suspicious man wearing a scarf on his head and a Superman shirt was seen at 12:57 a.m. Aug. 5, near a car from which a laptop and backpack were stolen. Upon making eye contact with the vehicle owner, the 31-year-old fled from Key Inn Suites, where the car was parked, across Valley Creek Road. Police found the suspect in a dumpster behind the Urgency Room, and the motel manager found the stolen items in an unregistered room, where the alleged thief was believed to be staying. No witnesses saw the man take the items, nor did anyone see him with the items in his possession. The suspect was released from the scene without charges.

• Police responded to a noise complaint at 11:49 p.m. Aug. 5, in the 7000 block of Coachwood Road, where the 911 caller reported three underage people were carrying alcohol. At an officer's request, the homeowner turned down his music and the party moved inside for the evening.

• A 61-year-old man was walking his dog at 9:42 a.m. Aug. 6, on Upper Afton Road, where a brown pitbull with a pink collar wandered out of its yard and made a dead sprint toward the walker and his pet. The pitbull nibbled on the other dog, according to the complainant and a witness. Police verbally warned the pitbull's owner, who said she believed the dog had not left the property and wouldn't bite another dog. After a dog bite is reported to police, witnesses provide statements, the owner of the biting dog is required to provide immunization records, and the dog license must be verified.

• At 11:22 p.m. Aug. 6, a junk vehicle was spilling oil at Colby Lake Park. Woodbury firefighters responded with floor dry, and the abandoned, offending car was towed.

• A 17-year-old was referred to the Youth Service Bureau after police found him in possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and alcohol. At 2:50 p.m. Aug. 7, near the intersection of Woodlane Drive and Sycamore Trail, the driver was stopped for having tabs that expired in July. The man received a verbal warning. Due to an odor of marijuana, officers searched the vehicle, which contained a rolled blunt, three glass pipes with residue, three scales, a tin full of roaches, four baggies containing a total of 3.5 grams of marijuana, a grinder, a cylinder of rolling papers, and two 1.75-liter bottles of vodka—all of which were photographed and then destroyed. The subject's father stepped out of his house and approached officers during the search. Upon being advised of officers' findings, he expressed concern about and disappointment in his son.

• At 10:58 p.m. Aug. 7, near the intersection of Lake Road and Interstate 494, a 25-year-old Sunfish Lake man was cited for driving 100 mph.

• In anticipation of overnight maintenance workers protesting their wages, a Doran Cos. property manager called Woodbury Public Safety for advice. At 9:01 a.m. Aug. 8, the complainant, who is affiliated with Woodbury Village shopping center, in the 7000 block of Valley Creek Road, provided a letter advising that protesters planned to demonstrate in front of all metro Kohl's Department Stores. Police advised the complainant that a representative would need to advise the protesters that they are unwelcome in the shopping center. Picketing is allowed on public property, however.

• A bobcat sighting was reported to police at 12:48 p.m. Aug. 8 along a Carver Lake Park trail, near the beach. The Woodbury resident called 911 with her complaint four days after she saw the "non-domesticated animal," the ICR said. Officers advised her to call police right away in the future if the bobcat returns.