• At 2:21 p.m. July 20, police were called to the 5800 block of Tower Drive for a report of a second-degree burglary. The daughter charged with watching over the home of her 69- and 75-year-old parents found the home's basement door forced open. Someone rummaged through the master bedroom, but it was unknown if anything was taken. The incident occurred sometime after 8 p.m. the previous day.

• At 7:03 p.m. July 20, police were called to the 300 block of Lake View Drive for a possible break-in. A 32-year-old resident found her steel-plated door frame damaged. The small dent, which occurred sometime during the previous week, was inconsistent with pry marks from the exterior of the apartment. Police were not immediately provided with the estimated cost of damages.

• A 23-year-old Lino Lakes man was booked and cited for fifth-degree assault after an incident that allegedly occurred at 11:53 a.m. July 21 near the intersection of Upper Afton Road and Century Avenue. At SuperAmerica he filled containers that were not suitable for carrying gasoline, and an employee told him to stop. The employee, a juvenile, followed the man to the intersection of Ridge Drive and Century Avenue, where the man punched the employee in the face and ran. A police officer was flagged down after the assault, and another officer located the man at a restaurant in the 6000 block of Hudson Road.

• Police got involved at 12:22 p.m. July 21 with a situation involving a Cottage Grove woman who left her jewelry at HealthPartners in Woodbury and alleged that it was stolen. On July 17, while the woman waited for her son at the clinic in the 8400 block of Seasons Parkway, the woman took off two rings—one of them a diamond ring worth $3,000 to $4,000—to apply lotion to her hands. She set them on an end table and didn't realize they were gone until the next morning. Clinic staff and the cleaning crew did not see them, they said.

• Woodbury Public Safety was called to a grass fire at 3:01 p.m. July 21, near the intersection of Valley Creek Road and Interstate 494. Upon firefighter arrival, the fire had been put out.

• A 12-year-old blue and silver Trek 700 bicycle reported stolen at 8:05 p.m. July 21 from a garage in the 1200 block of Cedarwood Drive. The garage was burglarized, with the $300 bike being taken, while its 66-year-old owner was out of town.

• A 17-year-old man received police assistance at 9:33 p.m. July 21 at Carver Lake Park after two older men bloodied his nose, injured his head and broke his phone while punching and knocking down the younger man. The victim told police he had followed two girls from the beach to the parking lot, thinking they were going to hang out. The girls later told police the victim had been smoking marijuana, acting overly aggressive, using vulgar language and making inappropriate comments. An altercation ensued after the girls decided to leave.

• Juveniles received tickets for underage consumption at 2:08 a.m. July 22 at Carver Lake Park. Three juveniles and a 20-year-old were drinking. Their driver, another 17-year-old, showed no signs of intoxication but was cited for being in the park after hours.

• At 5:16 p.m. July 22, police received a report of possible drug activity at a home along Carillon Plaza. There tends to be a lot of short-term traffic. People and a car leaving the house emitted a strong odor of marijuana. Police advised that they are aware of the issue and are working to take care of it.

• At 11:18 p.m. July 23, extensive damage was caused by a lightning strike to a chimney on a house in the 10700 block of Falling Water Lane. No smoke or fire was seen by the 911 caller or the responding firefighters. Police directed traffic.

• A 66-year-old Woodbury man told police his neighbor, a 58-year-old woman, assaulted him. The man is bothered by a device in the woman's house that causes a buzzing noise. When she returned home at 4:25 p.m. July 23, he took pictures of her open garage while she was checking on her plants. She told him to stop. He said she punched him in the face and he went to call 911. She said she pushed him away, kicked him in the stomach, and got kicked back. She also said the man said: "I'm going to kill you." They have a history of issues with each other, including the man allegedly putting nails in the woman's driveway, cutting tires, breaking a flowerpot and fence, pounding on walls at all hours of the night, and yelling inappropriate comments. Police spoke with both parties, who are considering restraining orders against each other.

• Police were called to Key Inn Suites at 7:46 p.m. July 24 for help with a rude customer. An officer wrote in an initial complaint report: "A person had booked a room at the location through Booking.com. When they arrived they asked to see the room first before they officially checked in. When they looked at the room they noticed large stains on the bed sheet and bugs all over the room. They said they were disgusted and refused the room. They now want some sort of confirmation from (the) front desk staff that their credit card will not be charged for the room, and that is the cause of the disturbance as staff will not provide that for them." All parties were advised of the civil nature of the dispute, the would-be room renters left to find a different hotel, and Washington County's health department was advised of the police call.

• After two hours of explaining to a Washington County Libraries employee why he got fired, the library director called police. At 4:35 p.m. July 25, the complainant requested that the former employee be trespassed and officers escorted the former employee out of the R.H. Stafford Library and off the property.

• Police responded at 4:55 p.m. July 25, to the 6100 block of Woodbine Ave., to a report of a stolen bicycle. The $50 bike was left unsecured in the front yard for the previous day or two. It was later found a few houses to the east. Also, the complainant's son reported an open window in the vacant home next door. The home was secured, and there turned out to be no forced entry, vandalism or damage to property.

• Suspicious activity was reported to police at 10:41 p.m. July 25, in the 3800 block of Lilac Lane. Two vehicles pulled up to the community pool building with flashlights and ladders. Police spoke with a 16-year-old who forgot her phone inside the pool area. "The subject grabbed her phone without incident," an officer wrote in the initial complaint report.

• Woodbury firefighters put out a dump truck fire at 1:32 p.m. July 26, near the intersection of Kingsfield Lane and Lake Road.

• At 3:03 p.m. July 27, Woodbury Public Safety was unable to located a tree that reportedly lit on fire, possibly due to a power line.

• Police were called to a Settlers Ridge Parkway roundabout at 4:31 p.m. July 27 for a report of water flooding over the curb. Police found no flooding, that the water had gone down the storm drains.

• At 5:11 p.m. July 27, along Eagle Trace Lane, a mother reported possible drug activity involving three juveniles, including her son. One of the boys sent a Snapchat message to say: "I got a 100 of weed." The woman asked for intervention for her son.

• First-degree burglary was reported at 6:11 p.m. July 27, after a garage door was accidentally left open overnight. Someone tampered with two cars, one of which contained a 17-year-old's wallet. By the time the victim realized her credit cards were missing, $185 of fraudulent charges had accrued. She canceled her credit and debit cards, lost her $40 Starbucks and $25 Holiday Superstores gift cards, and recovered her library card.

• A 44-year-old resident's safe was found unlocked at about 6 p.m. July 27, along Avon Drive. Silver bars and coins, valued at $700, went missing. No one else had the combination to the safe.

• Police check the area around Key Inn Suites at 8:09 p.m. July 29 for a 45-year-old man. He'd just been in a verbal domestic situation, with mutual shoving and pushing.

• A motorcycle crashed at 9:52 a.m. July 30, near the intersection of 30th Street and Manning Avenue, causing a possible brain injury. The Minnesota State patrol wrote a the state accident report.

• Woodbury firefighters responded at 1:38 p.m. July 30 to a call for mutual aid in the 1100 block of Mark Court in Newport.

• At 3:21 p.m. July 30, a Cottage Grove resident was reportedly being held at his home, against his will, after an alleged home invasion. Officers created a perimeter, and the dog came out of the house. The K-9 was used to search the inside of the residence, in the 6600 block of Goodview Court.

• A Woodbury ambulance transported one patient to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, after an accident at 4:04 p.m. July 31, near interstates 94 and 494. The Minnesota State Patrol investigated the crash.

• After a three-car accident at 5:26 p.m. July 31, near the intersection of Valley Creek Road and Woodlane Drive, one driver complained of wrist pain but also refused assistance from emergency medical services (EMS). A Hastings woman was cited for following too close. She saw the vehicle in front of her stopping, but she didn't have time to avoid a collision, she said.

• At 12:47 p.m. Aug. 1, a 54-year-old Woodbury resident offered a compliment to Woodbury police.