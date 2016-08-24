A Washington County deputy on patrol in Newport didn't know he was arresting an alleged felon until after she was booked and searched.

Brandie Megan Will, 25, of St. Paul was charged with fifth-degree possession of amphetamine after being arrested for several traffic violations, including weaving in and out of rush-hour traffic at 96 mph.

She is scheduled to appear in Washington County District Court in September.

According to the complaint:

Will was pulled over on April 5.

During a search of Will's purse, Washington County jail staff found an unlabeled bottle of 25 pills.

Will said they were hers from an old prescription, but she wasn't able to provide a prescription for the 30 mg amphetamine or dexroamphetamine tablets. A search warrant executed on the state prescription monitoring program database indicated that in the previous 730 days Will didn't have a prescription for the pills.

She has no prior controlled substance crime convictions.