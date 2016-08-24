Note: This is a sample of recent incidents involving the Woodbury police. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• Injuries were reported at a 1:20 p.m. July 13 chain-reaction crash on Woodbury Drive, near Interstate 94. A 54-year-old Afton man took a sip of soda and rear ended a slowing vehicle driven by a 29-year-old Maplewood woman, who rear ended the car in front of her, driven by a 70-year-old Akron, Ohio, man. The woman was treated for right neck and shoulder pain and transported to Woodwinds Health Campus. The driver who rear ended her was cited for careless driving.

• Minnesota State Patrol responded to a one-vehicle accident causing a head injury to a woman at 2:43 p.m. July 13.

• Two days after a rear-end accident along City Centre Drive, a 54-year-old Woodbury woman told police she was going to get her neck and head pain evaluated at a medical clinic. The previously unreported accident, after which parties exchanged insurance information, occurred at 2 p.m. July 11. The victim let the other involved driver know she was contacting police at 5:50 p.m. July 13.

• At 2:17 p.m. July 15, at a home along Wellington Lane, while conducting a neighborhood canvas in the name of crime prevention, a police officer located a key in exterior of a deadbolt. No one answered the door for the canvas, and the location and key were secured.

• At 8:01 a.m. July 16, a Woodbury ambulance responded to a single-vehicle accident causing injuries near the intersection of Tamarack Road and Interstate 494. One patient was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

• At 11:06 a.m. July 16, at Tamarack Village, a 28-year-old Woodbury woman failed to yield and was being yelled at by other driver involved in the accident, a 42-year-old man from St. Paul. The woman proceeded through a stoplight on Tamarack Road, causing the man, proceeding on a green light, to hit her and injure his right knee. He declined medical evaluation at the scene, she got a citation, both cars were towed, and a state accident report was completed.

• A suspicious phone call was reported at 12:21 p.m. July 16, and police responded to Anchor Bank to talk to a 63-year-old Woodbury woman. She thought the phone call was a scam, when the phone caller identified as an Internal Revenue Service employee and requested $12,000 via Western Union or police would arrest her. She didn't send any money, no crime occurred, and police documented the incident.

• Woodbury firefighters put out a vehicle fire at 4:14 p.m. July 16, near the intersection of Manning Avenue and Interstate 94.

• Police responded for alleged first-degree burglary at 6:54 a.m. July 17, along Thone Ridge, where a 40-year-old electrician's tools were stolen from a garage sometime overnight. The man was missing three heavy-duty canvas bags of power tools, hand tools, drill bits and more.

• At 7:26 a.m. July 17, an accident caused injuries at the intersection of Valley Creek Road and Radio Drive. Despite having told police the stoplight "may have been yellow" when he passed through the intersection, a Woodbury 20-year-old was cited for failure to obey traffic control, after his story conflicted with others' recollections of the event. The man's vehicle struck a Hugo man's vehicle, whose vehicle crashed into a St. Paul woman's vehicle. The Hugo man had a solid green light; he suffered a slight laceration. The woman was stationary at the time of the crash.

• At 12:27 p.m. July 17, near the intersection of Hudson Road and Radio Drive, a 21-year-old Woodville, Wis., woman was cited for failure to drive with due care after a four-vehicle accident caused injuries. The woman admitted she was talking to her passenger, not paying attention at the stoplight, where three cars were rear ended. One driver, a 53-year-old woman from Woodbury, was transported to Woodwinds Health Campus for treatment of neck and back pain.

• Firefighters were called to a grease fire at 6:22 p.m. July 17, along Sutherland Drive. The bottom of a gas grill started on fire, but no damage occurred, the fire burned itself out, and police and fire response was canceled.

• At 2:41 p.m. July 18, a 19-year-old Woodbury man was cited by police for speeding in the 1900 block of Woodlane Drive. He was clocked at 80 mph in a 30-mph zone. He also had no proof of insurance.

• Minnesota State Patrol were called at 6:58 a.m. July 19 to the intersection of interstates 94 and 694 for a collision involving two semi-trailers and another vehicle.

• A Woodbury K-9 unit assisted the State Patrol at the intersection of Manning Avenue and Interstate 94 at 9:26 a.m. July 19.

• A bicycle struck a car at 10:39 a.m. July 19, in the 6900 block of Collingwood Lane. The driver, a 41-year-old Woodbury man, said the juvenile male bicyclist was traveling too fast through a parking lot and struck the driver's side of the Toyota Camry. The boy got up and pedaled off without giving his name. Police checked the area for the boy, with negative results.

• At 9:45 p.m. July 19, a 44-year-old Woodbury woman called police because her son's friends keep coming over to the house. She told police that in the past they have broken into her garage with alcohol. Police checked the area an hour later, due to other priority calls.

• Woodbury Public Safety stood by at 6:16 a.m. July 20, while a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent took into custody a resident of the 2600 block of Copper Cliff Trail. The agent had an arrest warrant for the 20-year-old man.