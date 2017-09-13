Meanwhile the multi-story TRIA Orthopaedic Center is scheduled to open to patients Sept. 18 at the CityPlace development on the north end of the city.

Twin Cities Orthopedics

Patient demand in the growing Woodbury market was a driver to get out of the Woodwinds campus after more than a decade, Twin Cities Orthopedics CEO Troy Simonson said. The move also allows for additional services and room to grow in the future.

Services offered at the facility include:

• Orthopedic and sports medicine clinic

• Sports performance and training center

• Scans and imaging

• Physical therapy

• Hand therapy

The facility also features a dance and exercise studio, golf lab and an "anti-gravity treadmill" machine by California-based medical device company AlterG.

Though the location has a sports medicine feel to it, patients do not have to be high-end athletes to make use of the services, Simonson said.

"It's absolutely for all ages, whether that's a total joint patient, adolescent or a weekend warrior," he said.

Crews broke ground on the building in October 2016. The project is part of an ongoing expansion by Twin Cities Orthopedics, which plans to have 40 locations metro-wide by the end of the year, according to a news release.

"It's very open and has a whole different feel," Simonson said of the Woodbury location, adding a patient commented to him that it was easy to navigate the building with a walker because of the wide hallways.

"Just simple things like that make a difference for the overall patient experience."

Twin Cities Orthopedics Woodbury is at 4040 Radio Drive. Orthopedic urgent care is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily without a referral. For more information, visit www.tcomn.com/locations/woodbury.

TRIA Orthopaedic Center

The 75,000-square-foot TRIA building will offer a range of sports medicine and orthopedic services when it opens later this month, including orthopedic urgent care, physical therapy and ambulatory surgery.

Bringing multiple services under one roof is designed to save patients time and money by eliminating the need to travel to see different providers in multiple locations, according to a news release.

Orthopaedic Services Director Paul Hansen said the intention was for each level of the building to feature something new to the orthopedics market, from a hydrotherapy pool on the second floor to patient navigators on the first floor. In the latter innovation, patients entering the facility with an appointment won't check in with someone at a front desk, but will instead be greeted by a concierge who will escort them to the necessary departments throughout the entire visit.

"We want patients to have a really good experience," Hansen said. "Walking in that front door, I think people are going to realize that they're in a place that is trying to deliver on that."

TRIA will host a public grand opening ceremony 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Activities include motion analysis and Hydroworx pool demonstrations, baseline ImPACT testing for concussions and an autograph session 10:30 a.m. to noon with Minnesota Twins baseball player Byron Buxton.

For more information on the grand opening, visit www.tria.com/woodbury-grand-opening.

The two new facilities are among several recent health care developments or planned expansions in Woodbury. Minnesota Gastroenterology also has announced plans to open a location at CityPlace, and Fraser broke ground in July on a children's mental health clinic opening summer 2018 off Commerce Drive.