Minn. tourism experiences uptick, survey says

Summer revenue was up for 42 percent of survey respondents and occupancy was up 35 percent, according to Explore Minnesota on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Meanwhile, 30 percent of respondents experienced a decrease in revenue and 31 percent said occupancy was down.

The hotel and motel sector reported decreased occupancy due to significant growth of new hotel rooms in the Twin Cities area, the tourism office said in its news release.

Minnesota resorts and campgrounds experienced stronger revenue and occupancy with more than 81 percent rating their current financial health as growing (27 percent) or stable, but positive (55 percent).

“Overall, it’s been a good summer and these results indicate that tourism is steady and contributes to Minnesota’s economy,” Explore Minnesota director/CEO John Edman said. “From big summer events and lakeside getaways to new hotels, there’s always something happening here. Minnesota is an appealing, close-to-home getaway for our core target markets and we continue to attract travelers from further away.”

The summer travel season in Minnesota accounts for 37 percent of annual expenditures that contribute to a $14.4 billion tourism economy.