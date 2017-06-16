A third hotel at Woodbury's CityPlace?

Developers plan to build the economy-priced hotel a short distance from the Residence Inn by Marriott and the 120-room Marriott Courtyard Hotel, which is under construction.

InTown Suites, which operates more than 188 hotels nationally, recently launched its 'UpTown' brand as a step up from the InTown chain with the goal keeping the new models within a budget price point, said the company's CEO Jon Pertchik.

In its efforts to expand, the company has been eyeing cities on the rim of metropolitan areas that are undergoing rapid job and population growth.

Pertchik said Woodbury fit that mold.

"We were really looking for these towns that have their own identity," he said. "Every place we've opened the chambers (of commerce) have been on fire."

Pertchik said demand for extended stay options has for traveling professionals and families has long gone unmet, especially in an increasingly mobile world.

With Tria Orthopedics and a multi-tenant medical office slated to open at the 100-acre CityPlace, he said he foresees an increased demand for long-term hotel guests in the area. Retail and entertainment within walking distance were also a factor in choosing Woodbury, Pertchik added.

The UpTown Suites offers apartment-style lodging with rooms equipped with full sized refrigerators, kitchens and large amounts of storage space.

The hotels also include electric car recharging stations and high-speed internet with large amounts of bandwidth.

"It's really designed to be a home away from home," Pertchik said.

Plans to build the hotel have yet to come before the Woodbury Planning Commission or the City Council.

Pending approval, UpTown Suites would be the 10th hotel to open in Woodbury and the first in Minnesota.

Pertchik said the company is considering other Minnesota locations but no particular area has caught his eye so far.

If all goes to plan, construction on the Woodbury hotel would likely take 10 to 11 months following city approval, he said.