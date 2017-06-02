The Minnesota Gastroenterology expects to open during in early 2018 and will rent roughly a third of the building, according to a news release from Elion Partners.

Earlier this year, Florida-based Elion Partners, the lead developer for the development, announced plans build a 50,000 medical office building. The firm has also partnered with the Davis Group to attract tenants to the building.

The building is located directly on top of State Farm Insurance's regional headquarters building off of Radio Drive and south of Interstate 94. Developers razed the insurer's building last year after it sat vacant for nearly a decade.

CityPlace would be the ninth Minnesota location for the gastroenterology group, which specializes in the treating and diagnosing of adult and children patients with gastrointestinal disorders.

Dr. Scott Ketover, Minnesota Gastroenterology's president and CEO said in a statement Friday that the expansion to Woodbury is part of the group's vision to grow its practice in the region.

"The development of our new clinic and endoscopy center in Woodbury is part of our strategy to grow the practice and improve our geographic access to the patients that we serve," Ketover said. "The continued growth in Woodbury and surrounding communities combined with the visibility, accessibility and thoughtful planning of the CityPlace location provides an excellent fit for our organization."

Minnesota Gastroenterology operates outpatient centers and clinics in Bloomington, Coon Rapids, Eagan, Maplewood, Minneapolis, Plymouth and St. Paul.

The Tria Orthopaedic Center building located a stone's throw from the medical office is expected to open this summer.

The move is part of an effort to bring professional workplaces to CityPlace, with the long-term vision of replacing jobs following State Farm's departure in 2006.

"When the development plan for CityPlace was approved, the City identified the goal of creating a quality 'Places to Work' environment that was supported by vibrant retail and hospitality uses," said Woodbury Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens in a statement.

Construction crews expect to break ground on the two-story medical office building this summer.