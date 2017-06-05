Sierra Trading Post opens at Woodbury’s CityPlace

Primarily an online retailer, the Wyoming-based Sierra Trading Post specializes in selling outdoor apparel and sporting gear, rivaling stores like Cabela's, REI and Gander Mountain.

The company opened its first Minnesota store in Eagan in 2016. Sierra Trading Post operates about a dozen stores in the U.S.

The Woodbury store's hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The 20,900 square-foot Sierra Trading Post is located at CityPlace's eastern end near Hudson Road. It joins the handful of stores that have opened this spring, including Nordstrom Rack, Whole Foods Market, and La-Z-Boy furniture.

Elion Partners, the Florida-based developer spearheading the CityPlace project, plans to hold a grand opening event June 29 to celebrate the completion of the project's retail phase.

A spokeswoman for the developer said the company plans to announce more details on the event in the coming days.