Party planning starts at Dorothy Ann

The Conways just want to make their celebrations — and yours — memorable, they said.

In 1951, Joan's father, Walter Grochowski, bought the bakery from Ed Durin, who had named the business after his wife. With business thriving, Grochowski kept the name and opened his fourth bakery in 1962.

Grochowski focused on Polish recipes, some of which are now 60 years old. He translated the cheese coffee cake recipe into English. The bakery still makes Piczi, a Polish doughnut, every Friday and the tradition is kept alive by a "major push" on Fat Tuesday, before Lent, Steve said.

The second generation of the family bought Dorothy Ann Bakery, moving it to Royal Center, which is near Valley Creek Mall, in October 1988. In 1993 the bakery expanded to City Centre Shoppes, and then in 2005 moved to Crossroads Commerce Center, 710 Commerce Drive, Suite 100. The size of the bakery doubled with each move, Steve said.

"There was a feeling of continuing the family business, a family treasure," Steve said. "We wanted to keep this going."

Joan fancies herself as party planner extraordinaire.

"It's cool to be involved in a business that revolves around holidays," said Colleen Cicalello, since 2010 the lead cake decorator at Dorothy Ann. "They're coming to us for celebrations — birthday, wedding, anniversary, cookies for an A on a test, it changes. I'm decorating cakes 365 days a year. It's always changing.

"There's nothing that beats a smile on a 5-year-old's face when he sees his cake and there's a monster truck on it."

But Colleen admitted she felt some pressure when planning her own wedding, because while she has a brother, Patrick, she's also the only daughter of the owners.

"My whole life, when I was 6, when I was 10, when I was 14, didn't really matter the age, people would say, 'I can't wait to see what your wedding cake is going to look like!'" Colleen said.

When she got married in 2016, the cake displayed as a focal point in the entrance was huge and elaborate, of course. But the celebration didn't stop at having cake at dinner.

The venue happened to provide a private room adjacent to the ballroom that could be used as a dessert room — offering 3,000 Dorothy Ann delicacies for the wedding guests.

"There's a lot of relatives that are direct beneficiaries of the bakery," Steve said with a smile.

Along with providing wedding cakes, the business hosts birthday parties, decorating classes and holiday events.

The Conways are proud of the fact that they live and work in Woodbury, running a small family-held business, and support church, school and nonprofit organization fundraisers.

Dorothy Ann employs 35 people (10 of whom are full time), led by head baker Elizabeth Barton, baker Nick Salmon, manager Sue Johnson, Anne Marie Seidl-Valento and Chris Zabel. That's more than Grochowski employed in 1960 when he owned and operated three bakeries with 26 employees, according to an article in Baking Industry magazine.

"The bakers in the back are making everything that goes out the door each day," Steve said. "We really do work hard to make sure all the parties go off."

Online ordering will soon be available at shop.dorothyannbakery.com.