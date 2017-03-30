Full STEAM ahead for Woodbury Community Expo

"We've said it's Main Street for a day. It's a one-stop shop where you can get information on everything from home renovations to curtains to childcare centers and activities for your kids," said the Expo's event manager Amanda Roseth. "It's everything you need for your life and your family and free entertainment."

Following closely on last year's Star Wars theme, the 2017 Community Expo will focus heavily on a STEAM education theme.

Commonly referred to as STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, the added A is meant to include the arts.

Main stage performances include The University of Minnesota Physics Force, a group of current and former high school teachers and professors who put on an educational comedy show.

The smaller community stage will also hold performances for an area ballet group, Dancing Dads (yes, that is their name) and other local entertainers.

Following the STEM theme, Expo planners are also looking to invite the robotics clubs from a few Woodbury schools.

Conquer Ninja Warrior, a Woodbury gym that opened last summer, is also planning to build a large obstacle course at the Expo's entrance.

In keeping with Woodbury's health-focused reputation, a number of fitness and health organizations will also be setting up booths and displays at the event.

Other child-friendly activities will include face-painting and bouncy castles and balloon animals, as well as an interactive projection display that responds to touch.

Vendors come from just about every walk of life and business in Woodbury. There will be a few new vendors this year and a number making repeat appearances.

The exhibit booths have all sold out ahead of the event. A total of 186 exhibitor booths and nine food booths will be set up inside the high school, a slight increase from last year.

"There's so much to do, and it's all free in one space," Roseth said. "There's something for everyone."

New this year will also be a free-gas-for-a-year raffle for up to 2,500 contestants. The Seasons Holiday gas station sponsors the drawing.

"It only takes one ticket, so you spend 10 bucks, and you might win $1,500 in gas," Roseth said.

More information is available on the Woodbury Area Chamber of Commerce website, woodburychamber.org, or the chamber's Facebook page, facebook.com/woodburymnchamber.

Last year's event saw more than 9,000 people attend.