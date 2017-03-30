Woodbury Business Briefs
Woodbury man earns recognition
Woodbury resident Nick Halvorson of the Minnesota Business Center of Principal Financial Group in Woodbury has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table and has qualified for the company's Management Achievement Round table.
Halvorson has qualified for the Million Dollar Round Table 14 times. Membership in the Million Dollar Round Table is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.