Pie Five Pizza abruptly closes in Minnesota

“It was truly in the best interest of the brand, our franchisees, shareholders and other team members,” the statement read.

Still, a number of let-go employees in Woodbury are raising sharp criticism toward the company’s handling of the closure, mainly touching on the short notice they received when company representatives told them their store would immediately shut down during an 8 a.m. telephone conference call.

Woodbury store manager Mary Peterson said she discovered the news when a work crew showed up to the restaurant Monday morning and began packing and dismantling equipment prior to the phone call.

They told her they were made aware of the store closure for weeks.

By midday, the signs outside the CityPlace pizza shop had been taken down and much of the interior decor and equipment removed.

“It was so heartless,” said Peterson, 54, adding that the store had enough ingredients to make about 500 pizzas.

She spent part of the day crying and shuttling food destined for the dumpster to a nearby food shelter in Stillwater.

With her daughter's wedding months away, she's unsure how she'll help pay for it.

Peterson said she started working as the Woodbury store manager after leaving a full-time retail position about a month ago that included a pay cut.

Her health insurance and other benefits were set to begin April 1, she said.

On Monday, Peterson received one week’s severance pay.

Sources familiar with the closure said the severance package included a condition that employees don't speak to the press.

Other Pie Five workers in Woodbury said they were upset the company gave little explanation for the closure during the 10-minute-long conference call.

“People came in for a normal day of work, and were told, ‘we’re closed; we’re done,’” said Alana St. Cyr, a Tartan High School senior who’s worked at Pie Five in Woodbury for just less than a year.

St. Cyr had planned to pick up extra hours in the summer before moving to Mankato for college in the fall.

With the abrupt closure, she and about 15 to 20 employees in Woodbury, are reeling to find new jobs.

“It’s frustrating that it was so sudden, and the person who’s been working with us knew about it for so long,” St. Cyr said.

She and other former employees said upper-level management had prior knowledge of the impending closure, raising question to why the company continued hiring new staff members, including Peterson.

The company’s Midwest district manager, Robert Thesing, did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.

Jami Zimmerman, a spokeswoman for the company said she doesn’t believe anyone in upper-level management would have knowledge about the closure.

“I don’t think there was any malice on the part of the company,” she said. “Pie Five is known for putting their employees first.”

The closure marks the first business to shutter at the 100-acre CityPlace development, located off Radio Drive near Interstate 94.

Pie Five Pizza opened its locations in Woodbury and Eden Prairie in fall 2015.

Based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the publically traded company operates about 100 stores in the U.S. after launching in 2011.