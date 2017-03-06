Search
    Another Woodbury spot for coffee and bagels

    By Youssef Rddad Today at 10:38 a.m.
    A rendering of the new Caribou Coffee & Einstein Brothers Bagels that was submitted to the City of Woodbury.1 / 2
    The future site of Caribou Coffee & Einstein Brothers Bagels on Century Avenue, just south of Interstate 94. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)2 / 2

    A proposed coffee and bagel shop could be a future breakfast and caffeine stop for those who drive along Century Avenue in Woodbury and Maplewood.

    Developers recently submitted an application to the City of Woodbury with plans to build a Caribou Coffee & Einstein Brothers Bagels at 175 Century Ave.

    Preliminary plans for the coffee shop include a drive-thru window and outdoor patio.

    More from the Woodbury Bulletin

    For Woodbury, the shop would be the second of its kind, including the Caribou Coffee & Einstein Brothers Bagels store at CityPlace.

    The chain also operates a standard coffee shop in three locations scattered around Woodbury.

    The site of a long-shuttered Sinclair gas station, a Woodbury planning official said construction is likely to begin on the 2,699-square-foot Caribou Coffee & Einstein Brothers Bagels shop this summer, pending city approval.

    The property sold for $180,000, according to Washington County Property records.

    NewsbusinesswoodburyCoffeeBusinessCaribou Coffeedevelopment3M
