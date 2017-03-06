Another Woodbury spot for coffee and bagels

Developers recently submitted an application to the City of Woodbury with plans to build a Caribou Coffee & Einstein Brothers Bagels at 175 Century Ave.

Preliminary plans for the coffee shop include a drive-thru window and outdoor patio.

For Woodbury, the shop would be the second of its kind, including the Caribou Coffee & Einstein Brothers Bagels store at CityPlace.

The chain also operates a standard coffee shop in three locations scattered around Woodbury.

The site of a long-shuttered Sinclair gas station, a Woodbury planning official said construction is likely to begin on the 2,699-square-foot Caribou Coffee & Einstein Brothers Bagels shop this summer, pending city approval.

The property sold for $180,000, according to Washington County Property records.