Feel the burn: Orangetheory Fitness opens this spring

After becoming members about three years ago, owners Courtney Martin and her husband, Trace, decided they liked the Orangetheory's concept so much they wanted to buy a studio of their own.

The studio offers trainer-led classes that include an intense one-hour routine that combines cardio and strength training using a variety of equipment like treadmills, rowing machines, dumbbells and TRX equipment for resistance exercises.

While wearing monitors around their wrists or torsos, members can see their heart rate broadcast on a large screen during their workout.

The goal of the workout is to get a person's heart rate into what's called the "orange zone," or about 85 percent of a person's maximum heart rate for at least 12 minutes.

An mobile app allows users to track their progress for 90 days.

The short, intense bursts between relief periods, referred to commonly as interval training, has some fitness experts pointing to benefits, such as an increase in calories burned during and after workouts.

Trace Martin said some members push themselves beyond the 12-minute goal.

"A lot of people go all out," he said, adding those new to the concept can also do modified routines to still reach their target heart rate.

At 3,000 square feet, the studio will include two private showers, lockers and an additional bathroom.

Classes start as early as 5 a.m. and as late as 9 p.m. during the week.

The routines also change every day, which helps prevent members from plateauing, Courtney Martin said.

"Ideally, we say going three to four times a week is a good place if you're trying to see results in a short period of time," she said.

Members can also attend classes at the more than 6,000 nationwide locations, including several others across the Twin Cities.

Memberships include a four- and eight-day class pass each month, as well as an unlimited amount that costs about $159 per month. While slightly more than a standard gym, the studio does not charge a new member fee and there are reimbursements for members on most health insurance plans.

The Woodbury location is currently selling discounted memberships for those who sign up before the studio opens. Those who register are locked into that price for as long as they choose to remain members.

Those curious can also sign up for a free class.

The Woodbury Orangetheory Fitness can be reached at studio0351@orangetheoryfitness.com or by calling 612-326-1234.