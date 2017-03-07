Woodbury wellness clinic rebrands

The clinic employs a number of specialized services and therapies, such as stress and pain relief. It also offers classes on how people can detoxify their bodies and boost their immune systems.

Owner and chief clinical officer Daniel Schilling sees many patients with ailments ranging from fatigue to more serious conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

And many aren't aware of alternative treatments, he said.

"Our driving force is preventing disease, promoting health and enhancing the quality of life of everyone who comes into our clinic," he said. "In our world, specifically with Secoya Health, prevention is the cure."

While volunteering in Mexico through the Peace Corps, Schilling said he did some soul searching. He later decided to leave his practice as an engineer to study to become a chiropractor and practice holistic health, with the goal of eventually starting a clinic.

While he doesn't steer patients away from seeing their doctors or taking medications, Schilling said he recommends patients work with their doctors to wean them off certain medications.

That's especially the case for patients taking medication for depression or anxiety, he said. "The human body is not meant to handle very powerful drugs for long periods of time."

The clinic also has nonintrusive lasers, pulsed electromagnetic machines and other devices to identify and correct how energy flows through the body.

The idea is based on traditional Chinese medicine, which in its basic tenant believes energy flows through certain points of the body, but they can sometimes become clogged due to a number of factors, such as poor nutrition and stress, Schilling said.

The clinic does not accept health insurance, but those on certain plans might be able to receive rebates.

In the future, the clinic will be looking to expand its services by adding another doctor and expand its hours in order to take on more patients, Schilling said.

He added he's also planning to open another clinic in the west metro within in the next three years.

Secoya Health is located at 7650 Currell Blvd. in Woodbury.