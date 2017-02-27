Woodbury lands outdoor retailer Sierra Trading Post

The 20,900 square-foot store is slated to open in late spring at Woodbury’s CityPlace, a spokeswoman for the company said.

Primarily an online retailer, the Wyoming-based chain specializes in mainly outdoor apparel and sporting gear.

The company made its first splash in the Minnesota market after opening in Eagan last year.

Sierra Trading Post operates about a dozen stores in the U.S.

The Woodbury location is located on the eastern side of the 100-acre CityPlace development.