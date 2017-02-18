Ride-booking competition revs up in Woodbury

Prior to Lyft servicing the city, customers were only able to hail a ride coming back from certain parts of the Twin Cities to Woodbury, Harley said.

"This is especially great for the elderly who rely on expensive cab rides to and from appointments or stores," she said.

Since Monday, Harley said she has had steady ride requests in Woodbury.

Uber, Lyft's largest competitor, also offers ride-booking services in Woodbury.