O'Halloran and Murphy wants to be part of Woodbury's growth

Michael O'Halloran and his father, John, own four funeral homes — in St. Paul, Roseville, Elk River and Woodbury.

In 1876, Woodbury was made up of fields, woods and swamp. In St. Paul, horses and buggies and trolleys brought people to O'Halloran and Murphy. They passed a shoemaker, banker and church on unpaved roads, "just like a line of businesses like the Old West," O'Halloran said.

Col. William Murphy and Patrick O'Halloran started a business dealing in Catholic church goods — rosaries, candles, chalices, religious books and prayer cards — and quickly began funeral services for Irish immigrants.

"I think they saw a need," Michael O'Halloran said.

Murphy had no wife or children, but the O'Halloran family has kept the name and passed down its business through five generations. Dennis O'Halloran handed off the business to John O'Halloran, who died unexpectedly and left the business to his wife Delores. She gave it to John, Michael's father, who continues as Michael's partner in the company.

O'Halloran and Murphy is the oldest funeral home continuously owned by the same family in the state, O'Halloran said. In 1961, the St. Paul funeral home moved to the Highland Park neighborhood. The family bought Roseville Memorial Chapel in 1969 and acquired Dare's Funeral Home in Elk River in 1999.

Coming to Woodbury

From an early age, O'Halloran's father brought him to the funeral home, "a second home" that was never awkward for him, O'Halloran said. The boy was fascinated by how everyone in St. Paul knew his father.

"I thought that was really special that he was there for these people at a time of great need," said O'Halloran, who has mirrored his father's willingness to support the food shelf, hospice programs, arts programs, hockey, robotics, church, schools, Woodbury Days entertainment and social causes. "I had no fear of death. It felt comfortable to me. People in grief was not a fear of mine. It's accepting that time in life."

Through the 1990s, the family business thrived and its owners noticed Woodbury's marked growth. They planned for 15 years to build on property at 8700 Valley Creek Road.

"We were passionate about what we did, there was no other thing we wanted to do," O'Halloran said. "My father saw me wanting to be in the business. It's something that we love to do and we don't think anybody can do it better.

"We knew we were going to be here long term, and I wanted to start to service this area as soon as I could."

The Woodbury funeral home opened in 2013 after O'Halloran and his wife, Sara, moved to town. Sara is a 1998 graduate of Woodbury High School. They have two sons — Lucian, 8, and Emmett, 4.

O'Halloran has a degree in entrepreneurship from St. Thomas University and a degree in mortuary science from the University of Minnesota. He was licensed in 2005, a goal since third grade, O'Halloran said.

He wants to "bring humanity to this line of business," he added. It's not just a job, it's emotional and personal.

Jayne Whitworth, administrative assistant, plays a key role in greeting families in person and by phone, and supporting the needs of families on a daily basis.

"She understands people's grief and the transition that people are going through and lends an arm and ear to these families in a way that makes them feel that she's a friend," O'Halloran said.

Hopefully, he said, he can make a connection with people, be there for them through grief, sadness and transition, and leave them with a sense of comfort, knowing everything was taken care of.

Services

O'Halloran and Murphy is a full-service funeral home, offering cremation, funerals and more, O'Halloran said, and the concerns of the families involved matter to O'Halloran.

Life celebrations can be customized. They should reflect the life of the deceased, and may include friend and family participation in the way of poem recitation, singing of songs, toasts and storytelling.

Some people, when they are in their last stages of health, choose to host a living memorial where they can hear for themselves the kind words that would otherwise be spoken during a funeral service or life celebration. Living memorials are often paired with a lunch and prayer.

"Funerals are for the living. This living memorial is for the person who is dying and the people who are living," O'Halloran said.

Cremations, a growing part of the business, are conducted off site. Eighty to 85 percent of the business in Woodbury involves cremation, rather than internment.

Most families know ahead of time whether they want a loved one's body to be present at the funeral or if they want to opt for cremation, O'Halloran said. "All the rest isn't decided yet, usually."

He stressed the importance of pre-planning funeral services, talking about grief, and personalizing any celebrations in someone's honor.

Warm, bright and inviting, the funeral home features high ceilings and comfortable decor and seating for 150 in the chapel and 80 in the lunchroom — an uplifting environment during times of grief, O'Halloran said.

Space is available for residents to use for family reunions, graduation parties, nonprofit group meetings and other gatherings. The business is still waiting to host its first wedding, but the building can be rented for such an occasion.

Outdoors and other options

The funeral home is changing with the demographics of the city and trends in the industry.

Where funeral services would in the past be conducted within religious bounds, O'Halloran and Murphy serves people of all nationalities, all religions and all walks of life — "and that's a beautiful thing," O'Halloran said. St. Paul, and by extension Woodbury, has become a place that is accepting of immigrants of all cultures. The move from St. Paul is common — first young, dual-income households move to Woodbury, then parents tend to follow.

"The younger generation is looking for other places to hold services, other than a funeral home," O'Halloran said, "in particular, those that choose cremation."

Parks, trails and other outdoor settings can help "bring in their passion, their hobbies, their lives in a way that's special to them," O'Halloran said.

O'Halloran and Murphy offers simple cremation, which can be completed online at an affordable price — in August 2015 the first in Minnesota to offer the service.

"In some cases, we would never see that client," O'Halloran said. "We would see their deceased loved one, but in some cases not the family."

Other people want a token of remembrance after cremation, and some people want the full gamut of technology — possibly even video of a service taken by drone — to be involved in their farewell.

"Sometimes the options become endless," O'Halloran said, "and that's what the clients are asking for."