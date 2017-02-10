Bulletin staff brings home four awards

A judge wrote that the sports section was "all-in-all good coverage" and the Bulletin showcased "an incredible run of news."

In the business story category, Youssef Rddad won second place for reporting that started with the Red Roof Inn's name change but also a quick-turn look into the motel's business dealings and why it's been a topic of concern. It was renamed Key Inn.

In the social issues category, Mathias Baden won second place for a package of stories about the federal legislation to fund residential care for people with eating disorders, the Emily Program's binge eating group therapy, and a survivor's story.

"This was an interesting and unexpected topic," a judge wrote, "and I enjoyed the different viewpoints and how the stories all linked together. This issue is an important and often overlooked one, and I'm glad the writer brought it to light in this community."

The Bulletin competes with other papers with circulations of 2,501 to 5,000.