Angelina's to leave Central Park in 2017

"I've enjoyed branching out from my main restaurant, Angelina's Kitchen, with Angelina's in the Park," Verrastro said. "With our space opening up next to Angelina's Kitchen, I've decided to focus on expanding that location, which was the reason behind making this difficult decision to leave Central Park."

Since 2014, Angelina's in the Park has served a scaled-down version of the popular Italian bistro and wine bar's menu at Central Park.

The menu at the park included a selection of salads, fresh fruit, smoothies, pasta, paninis and wraps, as well as ice cream and coffee drinks.

Woodbury Parks and Recreation Director Bob Klatt said the city is working to find another food vendor, but there will likely be no food service for a period of time.

"We know our visitors appreciate having food and beverage options available at the park," Klatt said. "We ask for their patience while we consider our options and identify the best solution."

Patrons can still visit Angelina's Kitchen, which is located at 2170 Eagle Creek Lane.

Questions about the park's food service can be directed to: bob.klatt@woodburymn.gov or 651-714-3580.