Crazy for catnip: Park grad sees early success with brand

Though several other products will debut in 2017, the current products concentrate on natural, organic catnip — called Katmint — and goods and apparel for the cat owners.

Thompson says it's a "lifestyle brand" more than anything.

"It's designed more for the relationship between cat and owner, and that's something unique in the market," he said. "They're all-natural products to give cats and humans a better life."

Since the September launch of Koop Brand, the business has grown faster than anticipated, Thompson said.

Their products have sold about 200 orders across six countries. They've also made their way into three local retailers, landing Pet Evolution in Woodbury as their first brick-and-mortar location.

"'Catnip's not going to sell that much,' we were thinking, but it's been crazy," Thompson said.

He credits the success to a number of factors: his flexible schedule, his brother's photography and website experience, and luck.

"With any business, when you're building, you're putting together a puzzle," he said. "The pieces really came together ... It seems like the stars aligned."

'Cat vibes'

The Koop Brand website features hoodies, T-shirts and posters with phrases like "cat vibes," "cats are dope," and "cats and also coffee."

Comfortable clothes, coffee mugs and travel thermoses make up the bulk of the human products, because Thompson said he figures "with people who own cats, I'd say at least half are avid coffee or tea drinkers."

"I'd stress the cohesiveness between the animal and the pet parent," he said. "We want to blur the line."

It's a lifestyle he and his business partners are certainly part of.

He originally pitched the idea to his now-business partners while they were at a concert in Minneapolis, and he started thinking about how to make his cats' lives better.

Cat lovers themselves, the three also hope to use their brand to help cats in need.

"The long-term goal is to set up a foundation in 2017 to help older cats find homes," Thompson said. "A big issue in humane societies is older animals not being able to find homes."

He recently adopted his own cat, Adobe, from the Woodbury Animal Humane Society, joining his first cat Zazu in Thompson's home.