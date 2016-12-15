Smile. Picture Perfect opens in Woodbury

Woodbury Picture Perfect opened in August and offers everything from portraits, sports shots, weddings, corporate headshots and more. The company also celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Woodbury Area Chamber of Commerce office Dec. 6.

"It's very fascinating how you can take parts of people's lives or capture their personalities in a picture," Picture Perfect co-founder and owner Hilda Berdie said.

Berdie moved to the U.S. from Mexico in 1999 to work as a computer programmer for U.S. Bank while it underwent its Y2K conversion.

After studying at the New York Institute of Photography and launching her business, she said, she has little interest in going back to her old line of work.

"The only computer (work) I do now is editing," she said with a laugh.

Her passion for photography led her to start Woodbury Picture Perfect after meeting Michele Weschcke when their two daughters became friends.

The duo both live in Woodbury and operate their photography studio out of Berdie's home. So far, business has been steadily picking up, Weschcke said, adding that the majority of work they do tends to be on location.

"People really like it when you come to them," Weschcke said. "They're more relaxed."

The idea to start the business was in part due to Weschcke and Berdie's dissatisfaction with the quality of school photos their children brought home.

Knowing they could do a better job, they've noticed a demand for capturing kids who are involved in activities, such as dance, music and sports.

The studio is for more traditional portraits, and the space includes several props, such as holiday gift boxes and other seasonal decorations used for portraits.

Customers also get digital copies of their pictures, which they can use to print photos onto items like blankets, large-sized canvasses or coffee mugs.

More information about Woodbury picture perfect can be found at woodburypictureperfect.com.