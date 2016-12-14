The ski hill celebrated the announcement by posting a video of an Elf on the Shelf straddling a snowmaking gun — the technology that's allowing ski resorts to open without any measurable snow cover on the ground.

"WINTER IS BACK!" the Facebook post read. "Corduroy has the snow guns rolling... We will re-open Thursday, Dec. 8th at 3pm with lifts 4 &10. One line of features on 4 (setup TBD). More to come as Corduroy wakes the guns up from their brief nap. #ElfOnALift"

Cold temperatures have allowed snowmaking machines to operate throughout the state.

According to OnTheSnow's Minnesota ski report, Afton Alps joined Wild Mountain and Lutsen as hills with at least a few runs open.

Cross-country skiers will have to wait a bit longer. Snowmaking has only just begun on the limited number of Nordic ski centers, according to various reports.

