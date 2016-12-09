Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Readers react to Pizza Hut reopening

    By Michael Brun Today at 12:00 p.m.
    Workers continue renovations Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, on the closed Pizza Hut building at Weir Drive and Valley Creek Road in Woodbury, Minn. The pizza chain is expected to reopen in 2017. (photo by Michael Brun)

    When it was reported this week that the closed Pizza Hut on Weir Drive and Valley Creek Road is expected to reopen in 2017, the story quickly rose to the top of the Woodbury Bulletin trending story list.

    Readers also took to Facebook to comment on the pizza chain coming back to the city. A post on the Woodbury Bulletin Facebook page received 21 comments and 34 “Likes” as of Friday morning, Dec. 9.

    At least one of the commenters was happy about the news.

    Others were at least ambivalent to the renovated building staying a Pizza Hut.

    Though some were not pleased with another option for pizza in Woodbury.

    Join the conversation on Facebook here.

    Explore related topics:NewsbusinesssocialwoodburyPizza Hutweir drivevalley creek road
    Michael Brun

    Michael Brun joined RiverTown Multimedia at the Red Wing Republican Eagle in March 2013, covering county government, health and local events.  He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls journalism program.

    mbrun@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7875
    Advertisement
    randomness