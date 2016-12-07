"North Pole" is the theme of the eighth annual motif in the Woodbury business.

It features a merry-go-round, a Polar Bear Express, and a Penguin Spot — all areas conceived by Joan Conway, built by husband Steve Conway and decorated by daughter Colleen Cicallello. This year, child onlookers can find an elf on a shelf in a handful of locations within the display and earn a free Santa cookie.

The late November gingerbread reveal was well attended, including visitors from a birthday party going on at the same time.

But the event is not the business' busiest event of the year. That honor goes to the Cookie Exchange.

Three days a year, the display cases are filled only with cookies, and attendees of the Cookie Exchange events taste over 40 varieties, as well as hors d'oeuvres. Attendees select 10 dozen cookies each for purchase.

"It's a zoo," Steve Conway said with pride. "We make upwards of 40,000 cookies for those."

After 30 to 34 hours of baking, starting a day before the event, hundreds of people come to the three-hour event.

The first Cookie Exchange took place Sunday and the next two are Dec. 11 and Dec. 14, the latter of which is bolstered by an ugly sweater theme. Ultimate Night ups the ante, with desserts and beverages, and take-home cheesecake.

The business is doing well with its regular hosting of birthday parties, which offer tours of the kitchen and, Steve said, "they get a little bitty 5-inch cake they get to take home."

And for those who like to decorate gingerbread, Steve makes gingerbread houses for sale. Decorating classes start Thursday, and also will be held Dec. 8, 10 and 17.

For more information, including prices, go to dorothyannbakery.com.