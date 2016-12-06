Woodbury Pizza Hut to reopen next year
A Woodbury Pizza Hut that's being remodeled is expected to open in 2017.
Woodbury Senior Planner Eric Searles said in an email Monday the Pizza Hut, located on Weir Drive and Valley Creek Road, will likely open next year.
In 2014, the store faced possible closure when its parent company, Golden Valley-based Sky Ventures, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported the Woodbury location — as well as a handful of other Minnesota Pizza Huts — had defaulted on its lease.
The chain introduced a number of new features this past year, including the ability to order through social media. Pizza Hut has also done away with in-store phone orders and instead uses a centralized call center.