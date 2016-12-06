Woodbury Pizza Hut to reopen next year

In 2014, the store faced possible closure when its parent company, Golden Valley-based Sky Ventures, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported the Woodbury location — as well as a handful of other Minnesota Pizza Huts — had defaulted on its lease.

The chain introduced a number of new features this past year, including the ability to order through social media. Pizza Hut has also done away with in-store phone orders and instead uses a centralized call center.