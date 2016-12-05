Woodbury may get new hotel at CityPlace

Based in Fargo, N.D., TMI Hospitality operates eight hotels in the Twin Cities metropolitan area, including the Residence Inn, which opened in late September.

Before opening the Residence Inn, the firm hadn’t opened a new hotel in the state since 2001.

In August, CityPlace developers announced the completion of the 100-acre project's retail phase. They are in the middle of their next phase which includes construction of the new TRIA Orthopaedic Center and anchor tenant Whole Foods.

Located at the site of the former State Farm Insurance headquarters, CityPlace is expected to be completed sometime next year.

Plans for the hotel will go before the Woodbury Planning Commission Monday evening.