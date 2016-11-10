Council OK’s Portillo’s in Woodbury

The Woodbury City Council approved the restaurant's building plan on the corner of Hudson Road and Radio Drive at its Nov. 9 meeting, marking the chain’s first splash into the Minnesota market.

City planners said the restaurant’s developer plans to break ground before the cold season, with an anticipated opening in early summer.

In recent days, city staff have been fielding a few calls from residents with general excitement about the restaurant.

“Generally, people are thrilled,” said Bette Thomas, a Woodbury administrative assistant in the city’s community development department.

So far she’s received about eight calls.

Portillo’s operates close to 50 chains in the Midwest, as well as other locations in Arizona, California and Florida. Its menu also includes hamburgers, shakes and malts, salads and more.

A meal including a sandwich, drink and fries costs about $10, based on menu prices at the original Portillo’s in Villa Park, Ill.

The city anticipates large turnout on the restaurant's opening week and possibly extending into the future, which may require State Patrol officers or Sheriff’s deputies to mitigate traffic.

Woodbury Planning Commission Chair Al Rudnickas said Monday that while visiting suburban Chicago a few weeks ago, he observed long lines at a Portillo’s. Locals told him the lengthy lines are typical during peak times.

"Given the cult following that this restaurant has, and it's the first one here, I think it's reasonable to expect it's going to be crazy like a new Krispy Kreme or something like that for a while," Rudnickas said Monday, adding that people living around the Twin Cities will probably make the trek to the east side of town.

Representing Portillo’s at Monday’s planning meeting, Wendy Hunter said staff are trained in managing long drive-in lines, which accounts for a large part of the chain’s business.

“Their job is to keep the line moving," she said. "They really have this down to a science."

The 9,000 square-foot restaurant includes 208 interior seats as well as an outdoor patio. The Drive-thru also has two car lanes, where food runners bring customers’ orders curbside.

Once opened, the restaurant's hours will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.