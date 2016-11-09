Coming to Woodbury? Chicago's Portillo's drive-in eats

The latest to seek out a presence: Portillo's, the popular drive-in where orders for its famous Italian beef sandwiches are taken old-school—written in pencil on a white paper bag.

Chicago-style hot dogs, hamburgers and salads are also on the menu.

According to the city of Woodbury, Portillo's has submitted a development application to set up camp north of Hudson Road and west of Radio Drive, near Cabela's. However, things are not a done deal. The application is still subject to review by Woodbury's planning commission and city council, with any approvals a few weeks out at the earliest.

In addition to its roots in Illinois, Portillo's has expanded to locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana and Wisconsin.

