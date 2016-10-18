Woodbury beauty/barber shop celebrates 25-years

For Cindy Spano, who has been coming to the salon for 22 years, the salon is like an extension of her home.

She usually brings a book to read while waiting, but she often finds herself chatting with the many familiar faces she sees at the shop.

“This is like going home. They know who I am, and that speaks volumes,” said Spano of Woodbury. “I wouldn't even consider going someplace else.”

Customers like Spano say the shop offers a sense of nostalgia for the bygone era of a neighborhood salons and barbershops. Customers also say the shop has managed to keep up with the hairstyle, barber and beauty trends that have evolved throughout the years.

As the stacks of GQ and Marie Claire magazines indicate, the shop serves both sexes, and over the years has added services like tanning and nails, in addition to traditional barber and beauty care.

Kim Lusti, the salon’s co-owner, said there were only a few businesses nearby when the salon first opened. She recalled only a gas station across the street on City Centre Drive and a neighboring Subway where construction workers lined up out the door during lunchtime.

Lusti became the salon’s co-owner in 1999, and colleague Sherry Rasmussen joined her as co-owner last year after longtime owner Ken Fransen hung up his shears.

Lusti has been there since the beginning, as have many staff members.

With more than 100 years combined experience, they’ve been there for their customers’ milestones in life, such as high school and college graduations, a child’s first haircut, proms, marriages and more.

Many of the shop’s staff have worked at the salon since the ’90s and know many of the customers -- and their family members -- by name. Some customers say this separates it from chain hair salons that have sprouted up in Woodbury.

“It’s kind of like Cheers, but instead of being a bar, we make people look beautiful,” Rasmussen said.

Sometimes Spano even answers the phone and takes down other customer’s appointments when staff were busy with clients.

Customers like Tim Pitera of Woodbury say the quality of the cut is unbeatable compared to some other salons and hair shops.

"I think with chains, you get the revolving door. Here, it's the same faces all the time, and everyone's more than qualified," said Pitera, who’s been coming to the salon since 1994. "They're old school here. They do it right.”

Master Barber Bill Buda has been working at Maple Leaf for more than two decades and said since the shop is what he’d consider as a neighborhood barber, "it's a cornerstone of the community."

Buda began his career while serving in the U.S. Navy, with his first shop aboard a destroyer vessel during the Vietnam War. He said he worries though that the next generation of barbers and hair stylists aren’t receiving the same training and experience he’s gained over his career.

He points to several barber school closures around the Twin Cities, as well as less interest among younger hair professionals as possible reasons why fewer master barbers are replacing retiring barbers by undergoing the specialized training and certification needed for the title.

Customers like Pitera say the slightly higher prices are worth both the experience and skill master barbers own, as well as the quality of the haircut.

"They fix a lot of haircuts that come in here," Pitera said.

Maple Leaf Hair will be celebrating its anniversary through Oct. 23 with prizes and treats.

The shop is located at 8470 City Centre Drive.