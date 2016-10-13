About 10 years ago, Lehn designed her first thankful tree, and since then, it’s been a fall tradition for her family.

Most years things like grandma, chocolate and accomplishments in school make it to the Lehn family’s thankful tree.

The concept of a thankful tree is nothing new, she said, and afterintroducing the idea to her friends and family, she started her company in April.

Butmaking a thankful tree each year involves a fair amount of work and can be cumbersome for some, Lehn said.

“It gets really old cutting all those leaves out of construction paper, so I think a lot of people are put off by making their own thankful tree,” she said, adding that the concept isn’t commercially available for busy families.

Jude Reinertson, a local artist, painted the tree’s image on the poster. The posters are also produced and printed in Stillwater.

Included in the tube the product comes in are 100 fall-colored sticky notes, a dry erase marker and removable double-sided tape to hang the poster, which Lehn said makes it easy for people to get in the thankful spirit because everything a person needs is included and won’t harm the poster or walls.

Lehn said she is also considering other designs in the future, such as using snowflakes in the winter or apples in the fall, as well as different posters for other occasions.

The Thankful Tree runs for $25 and can be purchased Online and at Goodthings in White Bear Lake or the Stillwater Farm Store.

The posters are also available on Amazon and Etsy.