TC Orthopedics to break ground on new clinic

After more than 15 years in the Woodwinds Health Campus, Twin Cities Orthopedics is breaking ground on a new clinic in Woodbury.

The Twin Cities Orthopedics is moving ahead on a more than 50,000 square foot building at Bielenberg Gardens and will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony at noon on Oct. 18.

The clinic is anticipated to open next fall and will offer several services including sports performance and therapy, physical therapy, and hand therapy. Minnesota Prosthetics and Orthotics will also provide prosthetic and orthotic services out of the facility.

For more than 15 years, the orthopedics provider had been operating out of the Woodwinds campus, but is now looking to expand.

Twin Cities Orthopedics Chief Executive Officer Troy Simonson said space and brand recognition were among the top reasons for wanting to build another facility.

“At our current site, we have zero ability to grow services. That's ultimately part of the reason for looking for a new site,” Simonson said, adding that some people may not even know the company operates in Woodbury.

Simonson said Twin Cities Orthopedics will continue operating at Woodwinds for performing surgeries and a few other procedures.

The new clinic joins several new orthopedic clinics that have opened or are slated to open in the next year including Summit Orthopedics’ new clinic in the Bielenberg Sports Complex and Tria Orthopedics upcoming building in CityPlace.

Simonson said he welcomes the competition because “it's great for the patient.”

Because the clinic is an independent provider, he said the facility is also able to give more specific care with a focus on patient experience that some major health facilities aren’t always able to provide.

The clinic also partners with high schools and colleges in the Twin Cities metro with an emphasis on preventive training.

Simonson said with more kids playing sports year-round and performing at a much higher level, preventing injuries is important because they can be devastating to young athletes’ future outlooks.

The clinic will staff about six physicians at a time, as well as physical therapists.

The two story building will also include a space for physical therapy that resembles a gym, Simonson said.

Simonson said he wasn’t sure how many people the new clinic will employ, though in past public meetings, planners estimated about 40.

TC Orthopedics currently operates 39 facilities in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.