The Gaming Goat offers analog fun

A business that offers an escape from digital gaming is opening in Woodbury next week.

The Gaming Goat, a hub for board games and cards expects to make its debut Sept. 28 at 783 Radio Drive before its grand opening Oct. 1.

Since its expansion in 2011, the Illinois-based chain of gaming shops lists 10 Illinois locations on its website. The Woodbury store would be the first in Minnesota.

The store stocks up on hundreds of boards games, trading cards like Magic in the Gathering and Pokemon and other supplies.

The franchise's owner, Andy Sherrill, who lives in Woodbury, said the store is not only selling games but a culture, as well — one that strays from digital entertainment.

Board games have evolved in recent years and are now a far stretch from games like Clue and Monopoly that many people grew up playing, Sherrill said, adding that the store will still carry the classics.

After working in health care for several years, Sherrill said he decided to open a gaming store because he enjoys the social aspect they bring with family and friends. Now a father, he added that games not only offer people a break from the iPad but can serve as an educational tool, as well.

"Parents can now can interact better with their kids, teach them strategy and different themes whether that's history or sci-fi. They can teach their kids a whole slew of information," Sherrill said. "I'm excited to show this community what board games have become and spread the joy of gaming."

On Saturdays, the store will also have a few games and tables for people who want to try out a game and learn the rules. "It's a good entryway to get people who aren't used to the mechanics of modern board games," Sherrill said.

During the week, the store will also also hold other events and activities, such as miniatures and roleplaying games that a are free and open to the public.

Being able to try out games will also help customers get a feel for games before making a purchase, which for some modern games can come close to $70, he added.

Sherrill said he anticipates hiring three to four employees.

The Woodbury Gaming Goat's hours will be from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

The store will be giving away 20-sided dice and holding a board game raffle during Saturday's grand opening.

For more information, go to facebook.com/TGGwoodburyMN.