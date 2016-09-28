O'Malley's Irish Pub gets facelift

After 11 years in business, a family-owned Woodbury restaurant is reinventing itself.

O'Malley's Irish Pub is undergoing renovations to the restaurant and will roll out a new menu by the end of the week after giving the interior a facelift with several renovations.

The pub is celebrating its grand reopening all week with an acoustic performance by G.B Leighton from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

The following day, O'Malley's is also offering a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. when the public can sample some of its new menu items including salads, soups and its new 55125 Burger.

Beth Hansen, one of the pub's owners, said the new menu will also include appetizers like a basket of sweet and spiced thick-cut bacon that was a hit when the pub sampled it during Woodbury Days.

On Saturday, the Pub is giving away gift cards. O'Malley's is also giving away pint glasses to its first 200 customers after noon on Sunday.

The decision to update the changes comes at a time where she feels restaurant-goers are more concerned about what they eat, Hansen said.

With only a few large changes in the past, she said the restaurant and pub is also going to be putting more emphasis on customer service, as well as its breakfast menu.

"O'Malley's is growing up," she said.

Sarah Nielsen, the pub's manager, has worked there for several years, as have about one-quarter of its staff.

In an industry plagued with sometimes high turnover rates, she said the owners and other long-time staff make her job enjoyable because of the family-owned, family-run feel.

Regular customers, many of whom know Nielsen by name and visa versa, also make her job a pleasure, she said.

The past few years, though, it's been tough the locally owned pub due to an increase in mostly chain restaurants in Woodbury, she said.

"Everything just started popping up and now there's one of 20 choices," she said. "That's why we're sort of reinvesting."

O'Malley's Irish Pub is located at 1775 Radio Drive.

For more information about its relaunch, go to omalleys-pub.com.