B2B franchise PostNet lands in Woodbury

PostNet, a business-to-business franchise that provides business-enhancing print, marketing and shipping to small businesses, is expanding its presence in the Twin Cities metro area with the opening of a new location in Woodbury this fall.

The new center is owned by local resident and retired teacher Tony Hoops, who has been living in Woodbury for nearly a decade. The Woodbury PostNet will be located at 7455 Currell Boulevard and is anticipating an Oct. 5 opening.

For Hoops, this is his first business venture after spending 21 years teaching business and special education in St. Francis.

"I've never lived and worked in my community," he said. "That's an exciting thing to do because I feel I'm adding something valuable."

Before he became a teacher, Hoops enlisted in the United States Marines when he was 18. Afterward, he worked as an accountant. "I really liked the variety in all that," he said.

After he retired, he got the idea to open a PostNet franchise in Woodbury after working as a currier, where he found himself spending a lot of time in Woodbury. He noticed a lack of business to business services that he plans to provide through PostNet.

Having a business close to 3M and the lack of options for international shipping options were factors he considered.

The location will offer digital printing, graphic design, direct mail, signs, document binding and finishing and ancillary business services, such as private mailbox rental.

Hoops said he plans to hire about a half dozen employees at first with the possibility of adding up to six more in the future. He added that he also hopes to partner with local high schools and plans to offer students internships, as well as offering seminars for small business owners.

The Woodbury location will be the fifth PostNet franchise to open in the Twin Cities metropolitan area. The company recently announced plans to double its presence in the market over the next three to five years.

"Our continued expansion demonstrates the strong demand for our customized, business-enhancing services, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area is primed for future growth," said Steve Greenbaum, co-founder and CEO of PostNet.