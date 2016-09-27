Smart Choice MRI to open in Woodbury

A company advertising $600 medical scans plans to open three Twin Cities metro locations in the coming months, including one in Woodbury.

Following its splash into the market with its Sept. 14 opening of a Richfield location, Smart Choice MRI said the company is moving to opening a Woodbury location Oct. 4, as well as two other locations in Eden Prairie and Roseville. The Milwaukee, Wis.-based startup offers MRI tests at a budget price compared to most hospitals and clinics with plans to grow its brand nationwide.

Magnetic Resonance imaging, or MRI, is a diagnostic procedure where large magnets and radio waves that produces images of a person's organs and other structures within the body. Unlike an X-Ray, an MRI also captures a 3-D image.

After raising $14.5 million primarily through ThedaCare—the largest health care system in northeast Wisconsin—and Edward-Elmhurst Health of Illinois , the company expects to run 19 clinics throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota by the end of the year.

The expansion comes at a time where Americans may be putting off important medical tests due to high health insurance deductibles and stagnating wages.

The cost of an average MRI at a traditional clinic or hospital is more than $2,600 in the United States, according to financial think tank NerdWallet after it reviewed outpatient Medicare data.

According a national Kaiser Family Foundation employers' survey, slightly more than half of employees have a health insurance policy with a deductible of at least $1,000, which means many Americans pay out of pocket for medical scans, like MRIs.

All light recent trends, Smart Choice CEO Rick Anderson predicts the health industry may soon see a new era where private companies can provide cheaper alternatives for medical testing at the benefit of savvy consumers.

"The days when your health insurance card would cover all your expenses carte blanche are over," Anderson said. "I think what you're seeing now is this rise in active consumerism in health care because people now realize they have a choice and it's their money."

Anderson said he felt Minnesotan consumers are more aware their health care options, which was one of the factors for expanding to the state.

"When you have a highly-educated consumer base that knows the score, that's a fun place to go into," he said.

Since Smart Choice MRI only offers one type of service, Anderson said it allows the company to save on administrative and overhead costs that often drives up the costs for such tests and traditional hospitals or clinics.

When a patient undergoes an MRI at Smart Choice, a technician operates the MRI machine and sends the images for review to certified radiologists at the Cleveland Clinic.

The center does have its limitations and isn't able to provide breast imaging and other scans that require a biopsy.

Anderson said the radiologists are able to assess the quality of the image, which is an important factor if a doctor orders an MRI scan for a patient to make a diagnoses.

Once the scan is completed, patients receive a copy of their results for their medical records.

Anderson added that the company also purchased near-silent MRI machines, which make for a more comfortable procedure than other machines that can exceed 125 decibels and requires people to wear ear protection.

"All we're trying to do is take one piece of the care continuum and provide a nice, warm, calming, plosive, kind of spa like environment for consumers to enjoy what is otherwise not a very fun experience," Anderson said.

The new Woodbury location is slated to open Oct. 4 and is located at 1605 Queens Drive and accepts most major health insurances.