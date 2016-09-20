New co-working office to open in Woodbury new year

Edina-based The Reserve recently announced that it will be moving into a 11,000-square-foot space within a fast-growing development area near Tamarack Road and Interstate 494.

The company offers short-term leases for open spaces and private offices, as well as shared resources such as a receptionist, Wifi, printing and free "coffee flowing all day long," chief operating officer Mary Bartlett said.

Formerly Cafe Inc., The Reserve's Woodbury location will be almost twice the size of its Edina location, which opened more than two years ago.

"We really work to help many of our entrepreneurs, solopreneur and independent contractors feel bigger than what they are," she said, adding that the professional look and receptionist who greets clients and guests helps achieve that. "That's pretty impressive to have that kind of relationship."

With a competitive number of other co-working companies opening in the metro area, many have opened in the urban core and in downtown Minneapolis. Bartlett said her the spaces aim to attract people who either live in the suburbs and don't want to commute to downtown Minneapolis or St. Paul to work or meet clients.

She added that Woodbury's recent growth in businesses, as well as proximity to 3M, fit into the company's model.

The Woodbury location will have 42 private offices and up to about 130 members in its co-working space.

The co-working space, she said, is similar to a gym membership, where members can come in as they please and use the building's resources and meeting rooms.

Co-working memberships cost $75 per month and up to $330 per month for private offices. The Reserve offers flexible leases that range from a few months to a year.

"Today, you might have two employees and nine months from now, you might have six," Bartlett said. "You might be way overpaying for office space initially or you're bursting at seam too quickly and locked into a longer lease."

Bartlett said the company is considering 24-hour access for members, but for now the offices are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Bartlett said some co-working companies close after business hours, but those working in industries such as financial planning often need to meet clients after 5 p.m.

"There aren't any real great options for people in Woodbury, and it's such a thriving community with professionals and other businesses," Bartlett said. "We're really excited to be a part of the community."