Extended Stay aids in stopping sex trafficking in Woodbury

“When she got here it was a completely different deal,” said Steve Wills, Woodbury Public Safety commander of investigations.

The woman was put on a plane to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, where Brian Lee Kersten, 61, of Pleasant Valley, Wis., picked her up and brought her to the Extended Stay hotel in Woodbury for work as a prostitute.

Kersten faces sex trafficking charges in Washington County District Court. He has been conditionally released from the county jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. He is due back in court on Monday, Sept. 19.

“It started in Woodbury,” Wills said of a recent investigation that led to Eagan and St. Croix County in Wisconsin, where Kersten has owned and operated a private practice for 23 years at Baldwin Veterinary Center.