Adopting Dory

Reese Tovar's mother, Becky, won this year's Woodbury Bulletin subscription contest and visited the newspaper office to take home a giant fish stuffed animal. The Liberty Ridge Elementary third-grader said she wasn't sure where she was going to put the fish in her room. She did, however, name the fish Dory. During Woodbury Days, Bulletin customers received a subscription offer and, when they signed up to receive the paper, put their names into a fishbowl from which one winner's name was drawn. (Bulletin photo by Youssef Rddad)