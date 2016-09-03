Nit-picking Lice Champs opens in Woodbury

For many families, finding out their child has lice can be a nightmare. Over-the-counter products don't always work, and schools and daycares aren't always able to contain lice from spreading between kids.

"A lot of times, the lice just keep coming back," said Jennifer Spangenberg, a local hairstylist who recently started a lice-removal clinic to provide some needed relief for parents.

Early this month, Spangenberg and business partner Janna Sheriff opened Lice Champs, a lice-killing, nit-picking, lice-removal clinic on the western edge of Woodbury.

Staff at the clinic don't use chemical products to kill the hardly visible critters, but instead pick lice and nits (their eggs) out of hair by hand using magnification glasses and a special comb. Once they pick out the lice, they place them in a bucket of water where they die within a day.

Spangenberg said she was hesitant and "a little weirded out" when longtime friend and fellow hairstylist Sheriff first approached her about starting a lice-removal business.

After some time, Spangenberg said she saw the business would be a public service, as well as promising business venture with similar lice-killing facilities popping in the Twin Cities metro.

"I never worked with it in 20 years of doing hair," she said. "We felt like there was a need, and we felt that if we did it, it would work."

At a glance, the clinic looks like a typical hair salon without sinks. In the corner is a small children's play area and a waiting room.

Along the walls are handmade posters Sheriff made dispelling myths people hold about lice, such as their ability to fly or jump from head to head.

The biggest misconception, she said, is that lice is associated with being dirty, when in fact lice tend to prefer clean hair because it's easier for them to cling onto hair.

Sheriff said kids, especially younger ones in daycare centers, only tend to get lice from hair to hair contact, and contracting lice from a blanket or furniture is rare.

Jim Wallisch of Maplewood brought his 6-year-old granddaughter for a removal session a few weeks ago after discovering her head was "loaded" with lice. He suspects she contracted lice from someone at her daycare center and wanted to take care of the problem before bringing his granddaughter back.

"When we were kids, the only time kids were together was school, and the nurse would check a couple times a year for lice. But because there's so many daycare centers, younger children are thrown together, and it's easy to spread," Wallisch said. "If someone has it, it multiplies like crazy."

On a number of occasions, Sheriff said she's received calls from parents angry at their daycare or school when they find out their kid contracted lice, but she doesn't understand why some parents have such an extreme reaction.

"It's like if kids have a common cold, but the way parents, teachers and classes react is so over the top," she said. "That tends to keep the stigma going."

Still, finding out a child has lice can create stress for families, and schools and daycares can only do so much for controlling lice outbreaks.

South Washington County Schools, for example, does not have a mandatory treatment policy before kids come to school with lice. According to the Hennepin County Infectious Diseases guidelines, which the schools follows for its own policies, lice treatment is recommended before a child returns to school.

Over-the-counter products, like lice shampoo, often don't always get rid of the nits that are glued close to people's scalps, Sheriff said, and some of the chemicals used in the formulas are highly toxic.

"We couldn't believe that all of this stuff was being used," Sheriff said as she listed off frequently used chemicals found in lice-killing products from a binder she keeps at the front desk.

The Food and Drug Administration has even banned the use of the chemicals found in lice-removal shampoos when used as pesticides, she added.

Before lice removal clinics, "people used to do terrible things to their kids," said Jennifer Rebbelke who works at the clinic.

She speculates that people still attempt at-home remedies like using kerosene, mayonnaise or peanut butter to kill lice because of misinformation parents find online.

Removing it by hand, while tedious, is a safer option, Rebbelke said.

The clinic charges $90 for the first two hours for one person and offers a decreased rate for families, as well as accepts flexible spending and health savings accounts.

"Over-the-counter products are really expensive. People buy it, and they're not getting rid of (lice), so they buy more," Rebbelke said. "In the end, they're ultimately spending as much money."

The clinic also offers head checks and takes walk-in appointments and is located along Weir Drive, near Interstate 494.