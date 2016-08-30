Italian street food chain Piada to open in Woodbury

An Italian street food chain is opening in Woodbury’s CityPlace this fall.

CityPlace development partners announced Tuesday that Ohio-based restaurant chain Piada has signed a lease at the 100 acre development site off of Interstate 94 and Radio Drive.

The restaurant serves up Italian street food classics, such as pastas, salads and its signature piadas--a grilled or baked flatbread wrapped around Italian meats, cheeses and other ingredients.

Prices at the fast-casual chain range from about $7 to $8 for these items.

The future Woodbury location will be the third Twin Cities metro location, along with restaurants at the Mall of America and in Chanhassen. Piada also plans to open an Eagan location.

“We are delighted that Piada, an expanding casual restaurant concept, has selected CityPlace,” said Gloria Fernandez, managing director of asset management at Elion Partners, the Florida-based company developing CityPlace along with Kraus-Anderson. “We look forward to its made-to-order fresh menu, which will complement the existing restaurant choices a the center.”

Piada joins more than a dozen new restaurants and retailers opening in CityPlace, including the Marriott Residence Inn and anchor tenant Whole Foods.

“We’re excited to bring a fresh, modern Italian concept to the new CityPlace development and to the community of Woodbury,” said Piada CEO Chris Doody in a statement Tuesday.

The site of Piada's 2,571 square-foot restaurant is currently under construction and is slated to open this fall.

The restaurant is also offering a sneak peak (and a free meal) the week before it opens.

Those interested can sign up at: mypiada.com/vip/woodbury