Body discovered along St. Croix River in Hudson

The death, he said, does not appear suspicious “at this point in time.” The chief said the woman had not been reported missing.

The discovery was made at 10:39 a.m. by a woman walking her dog at the end of Dike Road, Jensen said.

He said it wasn’t clear if there were signs of trauma. The body, which was partially in the water, appeared to have been there less than a day, Jensen said.

The woman’s body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

