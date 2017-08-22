Man dead after being struck by semi on I-494 in Woodbury
A man died after apparently walking into the path of a tanker truck Tuesday afternoon in Woodbury.
The incident occurred after 2 p.m. in the northbound lane of Interstate 494, south of the Interstate 94, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Authorities identified a 54-year-old man of unknown residence who died upon arrival. The driver, a 56-year-old Gem Lake man, suffered no injuries.
Alcohol was not involved, a State Patrol report said.
Authorities temporarily closed two northbound lanes on I-494, which opened after 3:30 p.m.